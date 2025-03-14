Ongoing gang war is tied to shooting death of Jacksonville 7-year-old, according to arrest warrants

Investigators said the four suspects in Breon Allen's murder were involved with the criminal gang 6 Block. This is the same gang that Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was involved with before his murder. — Action News Jax has learned an ongoing gang war is tied to the shooting death of a Jacksonville 7-year-old.

Investigators said the four men, Keith Fields, 18, Dannel Larkins, 20, Keith Johnson, 21 and Zharod Sykes, 24 accused of killing Breon Allen were involved with the criminal gang 6 Block.

When Allen was shot, he was with his older cousin, Lafayette Mango Jr. According to investigators, Mango is a documented gang associate of ATK, a gang with a rivalry against 6 Block.

6 Block is the same gang rapper Julio Foolio was involved with.

Action News Jax told you when Foolio was shot and killed outside a Tampa hotel last year.

5 people were arrested in connection to that murder and are awaiting trial.

Read: New court documents explain how investigators linked five people to rapper Julio Foolio’s murder

Police now say following his death, Mango Jr. and ATK members released a song dissing Foolio and other 6 Block members.

According to arrest warrants, the shooting incident was “motivated with the purpose to benefit, promote, and/or further the interests of the criminal gang.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said more arrests related to the murder are likely on the way.

