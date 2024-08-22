Onshore winds bring cooler temps, rain & storms at times

Jacksonville, Fla. — Overnight rain has faded, but we might see more later in the day.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma said today will be humid, but not too hot.

Showers will continue to be a threat, starting at the coast in the afternoon and then shifting inland.

We can also expect to see rough seas and surf at the beach.

This pattern will continue through the weekend.

Expect a high of around 85 degrees. Tonight, expect isolated showers, with a low of 74.

