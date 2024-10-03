Onshore winds increase the chance of showers

Jacksonville, Fla. — Thursday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

The beaches will remain in the lower to mid-80s.

Winds will increase this afternoon, and an isolated shower will try to move inland at the coast.

The First Alert Weather team says you can expect scattered showers to arrive Friday and into the weekend. We’ll see a cloudy, breezy weekend with cooler temperatures.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Hurricane “Kirk” will turn northward – no threat to land.



Tropical storm “Leslie” is out in the Eastern Atlantic and will stay out to sea.



We are watching the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico for possible long-range, gradual development.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm. Isolated coastal afternoon shower. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Isolated coastal shower. LOW: 73

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 73/86

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. 72/82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. 73/83

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 69/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 68/81

