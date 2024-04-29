Operation New Hope: In-person, ‘second-chance’ Jacksonville job fair to be held Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A job fair hosted by CareerSource Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ), and Operation New Hope will focus on helping people with background issues during their employment search.

The in-person job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tue., April 30 at the Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Advanced Technology Center located at 401 W. State St. in downtown Jacksonville.

“Every year, more than 30,000 people are released from Florida prisons and face challenges when they attempt to reenter the workforce, among 650,000 Americans in similar situations nationwide,” CareerSource NEFL Access Point Manager Dwaine Sweet said. “Second chance workshops and job fairs help these men and women overcome barriers to employment, such as incarceration, by opening the door to gainful employment in Northeast Florida.”

The job fair is also open to the general public.

Job seekers are asked to create a profile on www.employflorida.com before the job fair. For this event, click here to register.

Operation New Hope was founded in March 1999 to provide support and training designed to reduce recidivism. For more information, visit www.operationnewhope.org.

