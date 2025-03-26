Orange Park Elementary teacher named 2024-2025 Clay County Teacher of the Year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools recognized its very best Thursday night at the 2024-2025 Apple Awards, crowning a new Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year.

At the very end of the award show, Superintendent Broskie announced that Orange Park Elementary’s 6th-grade science teacher, Amanda Watson, was chosen as the winner.

She is taking over the title from last year’s Teacher of the Year, Wilkinson Junior High School’s Robin Campbell.

4 other teachers made the finalists list:

Alexander Buck, Fleming Island High, band director

Tracy Lockman, Lake Asbury Elementary, gifted teacher

Tammy Hamel, Lake Asbury Junior High, reading teacher

Christy Fields, Middleburg High, CTE: health science teacher

Of course, a school can’t run with just teachers. Other employees were recognized for their contributions throughout the school year.

Principal’s Secretary Misty Massey, from Lake Asbury Junior High, was named School-Related Employee of the Year.

4 other employees made the finalists list:

Leslie Niessner, Fleming Island Elementary, behavior health assistant

Bianca Thomas, Green Cove Springs Junior High, ESOL classroom assistant

Denise Turner, Orange Park Junior High, media technical assistant

Joanna Lickliter-Spain, Ridgeview High, ESOL classroom assistant

