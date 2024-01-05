Local

Orange Park Fire Department quickly respond to garage fire, prevents fire from spreading

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Orange Park Fire Department

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Today, the Orange Park Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished a garage fire in the area of Plainfield and Smith street.

Their quick response kept the fire from spreading to the house itself.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported at this scene.

“As always your firefighters are committed to your safety and protecting the community. We are always here for our citizens,’ said OPFD in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Image 1 of 7

Orange Park Fire Department Orange Park Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished a garage fire in the area of Plainfield & Smith st. Their quick response kept the fire from spreading to the house itself.


[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!