Orange Park Hooters closes as restaurant chain shutters ‘underperforming stores’

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Hooters location in Orange Park is “permanently closed,” according to the restaurant’s Google listing.

That brings the Hooters count in Northeast Florida down to two, both in Jacksonville -- one on San Jose Boulevard and one on Southside Boulevard.

The Nation’s Restaurant News reported that the company is closing dozens of underperforming stores.

The company provided the following statement to the Nation’s Restaurant News on Monday:

“Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances. With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Hooters was founded in Clearwater, Fla., in 1983.

