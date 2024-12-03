Orange Park to host annual Fire Truck Christmas Parade

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The annual Orange Park Fire Truck Christmas Parade is happening on Dec. 20.

Fire trucks and police vehicles will be decked out in festive lights.

Santa and his elves and the Grinch will also be in attendance.

The parade starts around 6 p.m. at the Orange Park Police/Fire Station.

