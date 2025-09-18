Orange Park Mall celebrates 50th anniversary

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Mall is honoring five decades of history, memories, and community connections at its 50th anniversary celebration on September 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Orange Park Mall Center Court.

The celebration will include special remarks from local leaders, a performance by Orange Park High School Marching Band, a ribbon cutting, and more.

“For 50 years, Orange Park Mall has been more than a place to shop; it has been a gathering place where families, friends, and neighbors have created lasting memories,” said Howard Levine, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Second Horizon Capital. “We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the local community that has supported Orange Park Mall every step of the way.”

The anniversary event will also spotlight Orange Park Mall’s community Time Capsule Project, which invites the public to contribute memories, photos, and mementos from the past five decades. The capsule will be sealed later this year and reopened in 2075.

“As we look to the future, this celebration is not only about honoring the past but also about building what comes next for our center,” said Camilo Varela, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Second Horizon Capital. “We are actively strengthening the center and enhancing Orange Park Mall as a welcoming and vibrant destination that serves Clay County and Northeast Florida for years to come.”

All event activities will take place at Orange Park Mall, located at 1910 Wells Road in Center Court. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to park near the AMC Theaters and enter through the AMC entrance.

For more information, please visit www.orangeparkmall.com .

