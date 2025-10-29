Local

Orange Park Mall to host family events on Halloween

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Photo courtesy: Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Mall is hosting a pair of events this Halloween.

Starting at 5 p.m., participating stores will be taking part in the Candy Crawl. Kids can go trick-or-treating at various stores around the mall, where they will also meet surprise characters on their trick-or-treating trek. Some stores will offer teal pumpkins with non-edible treats for those with allergies.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JCPenney parking lot, families can go trunk-or-treating at the 10th Annual Treats No Tricks Car Show. The event will feature more trick-or-treating and some cool cars. Costumes are highly encouraged.

