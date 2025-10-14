Orange Park Mall to host Pumpkin Palooza and holiday job fair

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Families can celebrate the season at Orange Park Mall’s Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Play Area.

The first 100 kids to arrive will get a free pumpkin to paint, thanks to Connor’s A-Maize-ing Acres.

There’ll also be pumpkin treat tastings and a storytime hosted by Books-A-Million.

At the same time, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the mall will hold a Holiday Job Fair in Center Court.

For more information, visit orangeparkmall.com or follow @orangeparkmall on Facebook and Instagram.

