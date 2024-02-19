Orange Park town website will be down on Tuesday

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Town of Orange Park’s website is expected to be down for routine maintenance.

The outage will occur on Tue. Feb. 20 during the morning hours.

“We expect it to be up and running by noon,” Orange Park’s Facebook page said.

If residents need to reach out before the website is back online, offices can be reached by phone or email.

If you need to pay your utility bill before the site is back up and running, visit https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/orangeparkfl.

