Organizers call St. Augustine’s ‘Sing Out Loud’ festival a huge success

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival’s Live Wildly Showcase drew more than 25,000 music fans from 50 states and 12 countries to St. Augustine on September 20 and 21, raising more than $130,000 for land conservation efforts.

The two-day concert event featured 14 acts at Francis Field, including headliners Hozier, Beabadoobee, and Vance Joy.

The festival paired live music with a mission to protect Florida’s natural landscapes and wildlife.

“This festival isn’t just about music – it’s about community, connection, and protecting what makes Florida so unique,” said Gabe Pellicer, CEO & President of SJC Cultural Events, Inc.

“We’re honored to collaborate on a festival that brings people together through music while also deepening our collective dedication to protecting wild Florida for future generations,” said Lisa Shipley, CEO of the Live Wildly Foundation.

Strong demand for the full weekend experience was evident, with three times more two-day passes sold than single-day tickets.

