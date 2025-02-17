Ortega River Drawbridge closing Monday for week of electrical repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ortega River Bridge is scheduled to close to traffic on the morning of Monday, February 17th for electrical repairs.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the bridge will remain closed for approximately one week.

Councilman Jimmy Peluso says the drawbridge’s electrical system was damaged when it was hit by a barge over New Year’s weekend.

Jacksonville-based company Hinson Electrical Contracting is completing the $464,752 project, according to Peluso.

Instead, drivers wishing to cross the Ortega River will be directed to detour to Roosevelt Boulevard/U.S. 17.

Parents of Ortega Elementary School students are advised to leave the house early for timely drop-off and pick-up on the new route.

Ortega River Bridge detour

