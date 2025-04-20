‘Our final dream’: Jacksonville’s only cat cafe closing down, reopening as clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five years ago, the Caffeinated Cat opened up in Jacksonville Beach as the city’s only cat cafe.

The unique concept, offering both coffee and cat playtime to visitors, has popped up in cities around the world.

But soon, people in Jacksonville will have to travel to get that fix, with the cafe portion shutting down.

The Caffeinated Cat pounced onto the scene as an offshoot of a local non-profit, Mayport Cats, which has operated for nearly two decades.

The Caffeinated Cat Cafe

“In those years we’ve helped over 15,000 cats and gotten quite a lot adopted. We had hoped to be able to find someone willing to take over, but it’s a lot of work and a lot of cats for little money, so that’s scary,” wrote the owner on social media earlier in the week. The owner cited health issues for the closure.

However, the Caffeinated Cat made a welcome announcement to regulars on Easter Sunday: While the cafe portion is closing, the mission of helping cats will live on at that location.

The Caffeinated Cat Cafe

“After 19 years, our final dream is being attained; we will be a spay/neuter, wellness clinic for all cats; pets & ferals...this has always been our ultimate goal all these years and it is now time. We have the ability, but will of course require the public support.”

Coffee service will end in May, according to the shop, as they set up a clinic. Hours currently remain 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.

The Caffeinated Cat Cafe

The shop had already been performing spay and neuter surgeries on scheduled days. The Caffeinated Cat said it will start taking appointment requests for surgeries between April 29th and May 2nd.

The cat room will remain open as a room for adoptable cats.

“Thank you for your support these past 5 years, because without you, this benefit to the cats would have never been attained,” wrote the owner.

