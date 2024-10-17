‘Our route is getting torn up:’ Construction continues to improve Jacksonville Beach roadways

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Several streets at the beach will now be closed to through traffic as a major construction project continues in the area.

Action News Jax first told you about the ‘900-day project’ back in August. It still has more than 500 days of work left.

The following roads will be closed for improvements until January 2025:

2nd St S between 11th Ave S and 10th Ave S.

2nd St S between 9th Ave S and 6th Ave S

2nd St S between 5th Ave S and 4th Ave S

10th Ave S between 1st St S and 2nd St S

7th Ave S between 1st St S and 2nd St S

5th Ave S between 1st S S and 2nd St S

“I used to walk my dogs that way, but now we have a different route because our route is getting torn up,” Micha Mill said.

She got a letter informing her about the construction earlier this week.

The project will add curb inlets and a new storm trunk line. By widening the roads, some family’s driveways will be torn up to add in sidewalks.

“I guess it’s better for the tourists but it’s not fun for the residents in the meantime,” Mill said.

Click here to see the different street impacts phase by phase.

Everything east of Third Street should be finished by March of next year. By phase five, in March of 2026, A1A will be impacted.

The project is expected to be completed in June of 2026.

