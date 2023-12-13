Outdoor food venue if approved could come to Springfield area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New life could be heading to a vacant lot in Springfield, that once was used as an automotive parking garage on Main Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville City Councilmember Jimmy Peluso says a food venue, expected to bring family-friendly entertainment, games, and outdoor seating could come to this piece of property if plans are approved by city councilmembers.

“There will be a couple of fixed structures. There is going to be a bunch of bays, and areas where folks can kind of come in and rent that space. Have a food truck they’re of some sort of business,” said Peluso.

The idea is based on Starland Yard, which is in Savannah, Georgia.

Peluso says if approved, it’s solely on the developer to shell out coins for this project, and not the taxpayers.

The city still has a couple more steps to take, which include approving the proposal during tonight’s city council meeting.

“They are going to be able to start the work. It’s going to be on their timetable at that point. We’ve done everything on the government side,” said Peluso.

I spoke with Clayton Miller, who lives at the beaches. He says he doesn’t come to the Springfield area often, but if this is approved, he will check out the venue.

“There is not much out here, and we don’t come out here because of that. Therefore, we could come out a visit our friends more often if they had something too often out here more,” said Miller.

Peluso adds if approved, this project could take just one year to finish.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.