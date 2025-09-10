Over 20 companies searching for employees at Jacksonville Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 25 local companies are looking to fill hundreds of positions at the Jacksonville Job Fair. The free job fair, sponsored by Cox Media Group and Red Rhino Leak Detection, will take place on Thursday, September 11, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at The DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel.
Job seekers will be able to meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers, learn more about job opportunities that haven’t been advertised, and have on-the-spot interviews. Positions range from entry-level to leadership roles, part-time to full-time jobs, and blue-collar to white-collar positions.
Companies that are expected to attend the fair include:
- 84 lumber
- Allied Universal
- Aramark
- CareerSource Northeast Florida
- ChildCare Careers
- City of Jacksonville
- CNS Healthcare
- Cox Media Group
- Dignity Memorial
- Duval County School Police
- Elo Restoration
- Globe Life - Liberty National Division
- JA Edwards of America, Inc
- Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)
- Logistics Services International
- Massey Services
- Military Sealift Command
- Navy Exchange Service Command
- Orkin Pest Control
- RadiFi Credit Union
- Red Rhino Leak Detection
- Sevita Health
- Star V Learning Centers
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Navy Reserve
Attendees are asked to dress professionally, practice their personalized pitch, and bring multiple copies of their résumé.
Those who would like to attend the job fair are asked to pre-register for the event. You can find more information on the job fair on the event’s website. Parking for the job fair is free.
