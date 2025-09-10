Over 20 companies searching for employees at Jacksonville Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 25 local companies are looking to fill hundreds of positions at the Jacksonville Job Fair. The free job fair, sponsored by Cox Media Group and Red Rhino Leak Detection, will take place on Thursday, September 11, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at The DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel.

Job seekers will be able to meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers, learn more about job opportunities that haven’t been advertised, and have on-the-spot interviews. Positions range from entry-level to leadership roles, part-time to full-time jobs, and blue-collar to white-collar positions.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Companies that are expected to attend the fair include:

84 lumber

Allied Universal

Aramark

CareerSource Northeast Florida

ChildCare Careers

City of Jacksonville

CNS Healthcare

Cox Media Group

Dignity Memorial

Duval County School Police

Elo Restoration

Globe Life - Liberty National Division

JA Edwards of America, Inc

Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

Logistics Services International

Massey Services

Military Sealift Command

Navy Exchange Service Command

Orkin Pest Control

RadiFi Credit Union

Red Rhino Leak Detection

Sevita Health

Star V Learning Centers

U.S. Army

U.S. Navy Reserve

Attendees are asked to dress professionally, practice their personalized pitch, and bring multiple copies of their résumé.

Those who would like to attend the job fair are asked to pre-register for the event. You can find more information on the job fair on the event’s website. Parking for the job fair is free.

Click here to download our free news, weather, and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group