Overnight closures on I-295 start June 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect overnight closures on I-295 from Beach Boulevard to Town Center Parkway.

The closures start June 16 and go through June 20. Both southbound and northbound will close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

These are the detours provided by FDOT:

Detour to I-295 Southbound: Drivers will detour via westbound Beach Boulevard, southbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Town Center Parkway to access the I-295 southbound on-ramp

Detour to I-295 Northbound: Drivers will detour via westbound Town Center Parkway, northbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Beach boulevard to access the I-295 northbound on-ramp

The road will be closed as part of a widening and resurfacing improvement project.

The $19 million project is expected to be completed later this year, according to FDOT.

