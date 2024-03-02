Overnight crash kills man from Fernandina Beach

Yulee, Fla. — A 54-year-old man from Fernandina Beach is dead, and a 61-year-old man from Jacksonville is seriously hurt following an overnight crash in Nassau County.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to the crash on U.S. 17 and Crandall Road at 12:15 a.m.

According to the report, a silver Ford sedan was traveling northbound on U.S. 17, while a red Ford sedan was traveling southbound.

The cars collided head-on near the intersection of Crandall Road.

The report did not name the drivers, or state which man was driving which car.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

