Overnight detours planned June 17-21 at Butler Blvd. and Kernan Blvd. interchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of the interchange improvement project at J.T. Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard, overnight ramp closures are planned from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 for paving and striping activities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The following detours are scheduled nightly from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting:

Ramp from I-295 North to eastbound Butler Boulevard closed nightly Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20: Drivers will continue on I-295 North, exit at Beach Boulevard, and take Beach Boulevard east to access Kernan Boulevard and eastbound Butler Boulevard.

Drivers will continue on I-295 North, exit at Beach Boulevard, and take Beach Boulevard east to access Kernan Boulevard and eastbound Butler Boulevard. Ramp from eastbound Butler Boulevard to southbound Kernan Boulevard closed nightly Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20: Drivers will continue on westbound Butler Boulevard, take the exit for northbound Kernan Boulevard, and make a U-turn to access southbound Kernan Boulevard.

Drivers will continue on westbound Butler Boulevard, take the exit for northbound Kernan Boulevard, and make a U-turn to access southbound Kernan Boulevard. Ramp from Kernan Boulevard to westbound Butler Boulevard and I-295 closed nightly Tuesday, June 18 through Friday, June 21: Drivers will take eastbound Butler Boulevard to Hodges Boulevard to access westbound Butler Boulevard.

Drivers will take eastbound Butler Boulevard to Hodges Boulevard to access westbound Butler Boulevard. Ramp from westbound Butler Boulevard to Kernan Boulevard closed nightly Tuesday, June 18 through Friday, June 21: Drivers will continue on westbound Butler Boulevard, take I-295 North to Beach Boulevard (U.S. 90), and travel east on Beach Boulevard to access Kernan Boulevard.

Additionally, alternating lanes in both directions of Butler Boulevard from just east of Kernan Boulevard to just west of I-295 will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 for milling, paving, and striping.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) selected J.B. Coxwell Contracting to complete the $17.1 million project. This project includes the construction of a partial cloverleaf interchange, adding capacity to ramps, milling and resurfacing existing pavement, roadway lighting improvements, drainage improvements, and the installation of new signage and mast arm signals. Completion is expected in late 2024, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.