Overnight dispute leads to shooting in Jacksonville’s Eastisde, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an early morning dispute in Jacksonville’s Eastside, prompting an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, at around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot and located an adult Black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the initial investigation, the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and the suspect, who fled the scene. JSO believes the incident to be isolated.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org, or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

