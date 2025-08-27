Overnight fire displaces over 50 families in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A devastating overnight fire at the Cedar Park Apartments in Lake City has displaced more than 50 residents, including 37 children. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, tearing through six apartment units. While no injuries were reported, the damage has left many families without homes or belongings.

Local residents are already stepping up to help those impacted.

“It’s unbelievable, my heart and prayers go out to each and every one of them, and I would truly continue to donate,” said Victoria Aiken, a local mother who has joined others in donating clothes and essentials.

“It just did something to my heart,” she added.

Images and video from the scene show the extent of the destruction: scorched furniture, blackened walls, and burned-out apartment units. Some families have lost everything.

According to fire officials, the blaze began in unit 206. The resident of that unit told investigators she may have left food cooking on the stove before briefly leaving the apartment.

The community’s response has been swift. Greater Lake City Community Development Executive Director Mary McKellum said she was in Orlando when she received a call asking if the center could be used to collect donations.

“So we loaded up. Came back to Lake City. We are here with our doors open for anyone who wants to drop off items that the victims could use,” McKellum said.

The American Red Cross is also on-site, providing immediate support, including food, clothing, temporary housing, and emotional care for affected families.

At this time, it’s not clear where the displaced residents are being relocated.

Donation Sites for Those Impacted by the Cedar Park Fire:

Tiger Town CHS

Columbia County High School

469 SW Fighting Tiger Dr, Lake City, FL 32025

The Greater Lake City Community Development Center

363 NW Bascom Norris Dr, Lake City, FL 32055

Between the Lines Sports and Nutrition

757 FL-247 Suite 106, Lake City, FL 32025

