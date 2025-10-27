Overnight string of violence ends with two men shot in Jacksonville’s Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot in Jacksonville’s Edgewood area Sunday morning, with police left asking for the public’s help in the shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning, a fight broke out among a large crowd in the parking lot of Tipsy Bar and Grill on Edgewood Avenue, with one man in his 30s shot multiple times and left in critical condition, with another man shot and expected to survive.

“I’m just looking at the man in critical condition right now, but that was wrong, man,” Michael, who was in the bar the night of the shooting, told Action News Jax.

Action News Jax also told viewers about a man shot in the head while driving in the same area of Edgewood Avenue exactly one month prior.

With the early morning shooting at Tipsy, also just the latest of three overnight shootings in the span of 12 hours Saturday into Sunday, neighbors are now calling for change.

“We’re looking for more officers just to keep, you know, make a round trip every once in a while, you know, then settle everything down,” James Bell said Sunday. “But it’s been, it’s been kind of rough, but we can make it better.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning they’ve yet to identify a suspect in the early morning shooting.

With no witnesses at this time, police are asking anybody with information to call JSO or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers immediately.

