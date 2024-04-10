Oxygen tanks explode during commercial building fire in East Palatka, Putnam firefighters say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue is responding to a “large commercial structure fire” in East Palatka, according to a Facebook post on the firefighter’s union page.

The post said the three-alarm fire is happening near State Road 207 and Stone Road.

PCFR Engine 6 arrived and reported “multiple large explosions from oxygen and acetylene tanks,” the post said.

**Three Alarm Commercial Structure Fire** East Palatka ~ Large commercial structure fire on 207 / Stone Rd. Engine 6... Posted by Putnam County Fire Rescue Professionals Local 3529 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Employees of the business were able to get out of the building and are accounted for.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is offering mutual aid to PCFR and “crews are operating in defensive mode,” the post said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.