Paddleboater rescued near SR 206 bridge in Crescent Beach

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, one person was rescued from a drifting paddleboat just south of the SR 206 bridge in Crescent Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County Fire Rescue met with the caller who said the paddleboat drifted away while trying to launch. One person was still on the boat without propulsion, a floatation device, or a way to communicate.

During a search just after 6 a.m. by River Boat 6, the vessel was located south of the 206 bridge.

The boat and the occupant were returned to the launch area and no injuries were reported.

The fire department wants all boaters to remember to wear flotation equipment and always have a way to communicate while operating vessels.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.