Paid parking to resume in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach will resume paid parking on Fri., March 15 beginning at 8 p.m.

Parking lots and areas where paid parking will be in effect include:

100 Block of 6th Ave North

6th Ave North Endzone

Pier Parking Lot - 503 1st Street North

City Parking Lot Behind the Ritz - 450 2nd Street North

City Parking Lot East of the Ritz - 422 1st Street North

City Parking Lot Behind Beachside Casuals - 102 2nd Avenue North

Latham Parking Lot Next to Sneakers - 14 1st Street North

City council passed an ordinance last year adding more city-owned lots as paid parking areas.

According to the city’s website, costs for paid parking are $3 for the first two hours and $1 per hour for each additional hour, with a maximum of $7. City of Jacksonville residents park for free if they have registered their license plates with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Costs for holidays and special events are $12 flat rate. This includes Springing the Blues weekend, Memorial Day weekend, 4th of July weekend, Labor Day weekend, and Beaches Oktoberfest Weekend.

For more information about the Resident Parking Program and parking in general, click here.

