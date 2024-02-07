Palatka Heights residents under boil water advisory

PALATKA, Fla. — The City of Palatka has issued a boil water advisory beginning Tue. Feb. 6, 2024, that began at 8 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Because the Public Works Department interrupted water service affecting water pressure today, there is a risk of harmful bacteria exposure. The department strongly recommends boiling any water intended for human consumption for a minimum of three minutes before use.

Read: St. Johns Avenue in Palatka to experience possible traffic interruptions

The affected areas of the boil water advisory include:

All customers on Moseley Avenue from Diana to Silver Lake Road.

Geary Avenue from Husson Avenue to Moseley Avenue.

Prosper Street from Cleveland Avenue to Moseley Avenue.

The city has said it will be conducting water tests in the mentioned areas to ensure its safety. As soon as they receive the testing results and confirm that the water is safe for consumption an update will be sent out.

Water is still safe for washing and laundering.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact the City of Palatka Public Works at 386-329-0107.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.