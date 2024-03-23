Palatka launches program to help with missed utility bills

Palatka, Fla. — If you live in Palatka, and you’re struggling to pay your bills, the city is offering help.

The city is using $155,000 in federal COVID-19 American Rescue Act funding to help neighbors with missed gas, light or other utility payments.

The program is income-based, and available only to residents of Palatka.

Applicants must be at or below the 2024 Federal Poverty Guidelines to qualify.

If you fit the criteria, call or text 386-546-5802, email azcarateconsultinggroup@gmail.com, or visit the Palatka Community Affairs department at the Robert Jenkins Community Center, 220 N 11th St. in Palatka.

You’ll need a government-issued photo ID, proof of income, and a copy of your past-due bills.

