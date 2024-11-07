Palatka man killed in Putnam County car crash on Wednesday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old man from Palatka was killed after being hit by a car in Putnam County on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., a 20-year-old Palatka woman was driving east on St. Johns Avenue near Oliver Street. The man was walking on the south shoulder.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man left the safety of the curb and stepped into the road. The woman’s car then hit the pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

