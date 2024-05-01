Palatka man seriously hurt after losing control and crashing motorcycle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after losing control and crashing his motorcycle in Putnam County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 45-year-old man from Palatka was riding a black Honda motorcycle westbound on State Road 20 (Crille Avenue), just east of Silver Lake Road.

FHP doesn’t know why but the driver lost control and overturned the bike on its side. The crash report said the man flew off the bike as it slid across the road.

The rider was transported by life flight to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and is in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.