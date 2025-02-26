Local

Palatka police investigating after man found shot in the face Tuesday night

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday night.

The Department said officers first responded to reports of gunfire at St. Johns Avenue and College Road around 11:15 P.M.

A man was found in a car near the intersection with a gunshot wound to the face. Police said he was alert and conscious, sitting in the driver’s seat.

The Palatka Police Department said the man was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Detectives have reportedly identified people of interest in the case and are working to locate them.

Officials said a vehicle potentially involved in the shooting was located in Marion Oaks Wednesday.

While assisting the Palatka Police Department with the investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it had to deploy its Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT team to the area of SW 47th Avenue Road and SW 48th Avenue Road in Marion Oaks.

Action News Jax will provide more updates on this investigation as details become available.

