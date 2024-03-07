Palatka Sheriff’s Office helps agency that needed its own rescue

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — As the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said, “Everyone needs a hero.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Thursday, a PSCO marine unit hit the St. Johns River in a call for help.

“Working in Putnam with our natural asset of the St. John’s River means several agencies need to deploy and train on our waterways in case a boater has an issue,” the sheriff’s office said on their Facebook account.

One of those agencies, the Palatka Fire Department, found itself needing help. A motor on the boat failed and the crew of two found themselves stranded.

“We’re always glad to help out fellow responders while getting a photo of our beautiful waterfront scenery,” the sheriff’s department said. “Oh wait, did we get them in the photo too?”

The sheriff’s office ended its post, poking some fun.

“Even firefighters need heroes!”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.