Palatka woman accused of kidnapping two preteens at gunpoint

PALATKA, Fla. — A 68-year-old Palatka woman is behind bars after deputies said she kidnapped two preteen boys at gunpoint during what began as a simple afternoon of fishing.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday near a pond in a residential neighborhood in Palatka.

Investigators say the boys, ages 11 and 12, were fishing when 68-year-old Baby Hamilton approached them, accused them of trespassing, and pointed a small silver handgun at them. Deputies said she then forced the boys into her car and drove them back to her apartment complex.

Two neighbors who live in the townhome complex said they were stunned by the allegations.

“They are children. Why would you try to take somebody’s child at gunpoint?” said neighbor Vontiece Cohens.

“ It should’ve never happened, you don’t kidnap a kid that’s fishing,” said neighbor Shaquanna Brantley.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach said the boys had no indication their afternoon would take such a turn.

“Unknown to me, neither one of them had any idea or suspicion that they would be kidnapped and held at gunpoint,” DeLoach said.

The sheriff added that the children were simply enjoying time outdoors.

“Going fishing with their cousins, I couldn’t imagine a better way to spend an afternoon and unwind after school a little bit,” DeLoach said.

Palatka is widely known as the bass capital of the world, and fishing is a popular pastime for many families in the community.

However, DeLoach said the situation could have been handled differently.

“She clearly was comfortable confronting, but if she wasn’t comfortable going and having a conversation and being a decent human being, at least call enforcement and let us investigate so that we can figure out what’s going on,” DeLoach said.

When asked why Hamilton allegedly pointed a gun at the boys, the sheriff said:

“She told our deputies that she was afraid the boys would drown.”

Body camera footage shows deputies placing Hamilton in handcuffs during her arrest. Authorities later recovered a gray Walther P-22 handgun from her home.

Hamilton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and two counts of kidnapping of a minor. She is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond.

Deputies said Hamilton does not have a prior criminal history. The boys were not physically injured during the incident, according to investigators.

