Palatka woman receives clemency from President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — A Palatka woman who previously served prison time for a non-violent drug offense has received a pardon from President Joe Biden.

Fifty-nine-year-old Beverly Holcy, also known as Beverly Canty, pleaded guilty to the offense she committed at age 27, according to a news release from the White House.

According to information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Holcy was released from prison in July 1998.

“Had Ms. Holcy been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices today, she would have received a significantly lower sentence,” the White House said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Since Holcy has completed her sentence and probation obligations, the White House said, “she has been fully employed, volunteers at her church, and assists in various community activities.”

By issuing clemency to Holcy, she will now have her civil rights restored, including voting, sitting on a jury, or holding public office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Biden said in a statement, “The pardon recipients have demonstrated their commitment to improving their lives and positively transforming their communities. The commutation recipients have shown that they are deserving of forgiveness and the chance at building a brighter future for themselves beyond prison walls.”

To learn more about the 11 people granted clemency, and the five people who had prison sentences commuted, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.