Palatka’s yard waste pickup to include Christmas Trees on Friday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Yard waste pickup in Palatka that’s generally done on Wednesday will be held on Fri., Dec. 29. This will also include curbside pickup of Christmas trees.

The City of Palatka said trees should be placed away from obstructions. These might include signs, mailboxes, low overheard lines, and limbs.

Remember that yard waste includes grass clippings, small tree limbs, and leaves. Limbs that are longer than four inches and 4 inches in diameter will not be accepted. The city also said that bagged leaves or clippings must be in paper bags, no plastic. Piles over one cubic yard (3′X3′X3′) must be scheduled for pickup.

Residents can contact the public works at 386-329-0107 to schedule the collection of large yard debris piles.

All clippings, limbs, and/or tree debris generated from contracted work must be hauled off by the contractor.

