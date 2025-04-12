Palm Coast man arrested in Mississippi, accused of killing girlfriend’s cat

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man from Palm Coast was arrested this week after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said he injured his girlfriend’s cat, resulting in its death.

34-year-old Atticus Robert was taken into custody on a warrant in Mississippi after being discovered by the Hernando Police Department.

Deputies said the crime was committed on March 7th, when they responded to a domestic dispute. The victim was reportedly arguing with Robert after discovering the cat’s death.

During the investigation, deputies said they discovered Robert had a scratch on his face and had been alone with the cat for about an hour before it died.

Court documents said he told deputies the cat had scratched him and that he may have “accidentally” stepped on its paw.

The girlfriend said she found the cat lying injured in the laundry room. When she tried to leave to get it medical help, deputies said he was seen on surveillance video blocking her car from leaving.

He was arrested for false imprisonment and later released on 5,000 bond.

A necropsy on the cat determined it died from collapsed lungs after enduring blunt force trauma.

A warrant was put out for Robert for aggravated animal cruelty on April 3rd. Police said they believed he was living in a car, but he wasn’t found until days later in Mississippi.

“If you seriously hurt or kill an innocent animal that cannot defend itself, we will find you and put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend our deputies and detectives for thoroughly investigating this case and thank the Hernando Police Department for locating and helping us bring this guy to justice.”

Robert will be held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility until he is extradited back to Flagler County.

Anyone who witnesses active animal cruelty is asked to call 911.

