Pam Rock Act signed into law, makes changes to the Florida’s dangerous dog statute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has passed a bill in honor of a Putnam County mail carrier who was killed by a pack of wild dogs in 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Pam Rock Act into law on Wednesday.

The Pam Rock Act makes several changes to the state’s dangerous dog statute, which requires proper fencing and microchipping for deemed dangerous.

It would also require animal control agencies to hold dogs during investigations where a person was bitten or chased unprovoked.

Rock’s brothers, Tom and Dan, spoke to Action News Jax about the push to get the law passed.

“We got the opportunity to see the whole process ... and see him sign the Pam Rock Act,” Tom Rock said.

“Report the incidents, no matter how minuscule an aggressive dog seems to be,” Dan Rock said.

Owners of dangerous dogs would have to obtain $100,000 of liability insurance and could face fines of up to $1,000 for violations.

The law goes into effect July 1.

