Paprika the pup finds her ‘furever’ home just in time for Giving Tuesday at the Jax Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society has announced that Paprika, a 9-year-old dog who arrived injured to JHS, has made a full recovery and was recently adopted.

In August of 2023, a citizen found a gentle, speckled, mixed-breed dog walking alone. The good Samaritan brought Paprika to JHS, where it was found that she was injured, a broken jaw that had been displaced for some time and not yet treated by a veterinarian.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The veterinary professionals at JHS rushed to provide compassionate care. They immediately noticed Paprika was in pain and having difficulty eating, along with the presence of a mass on her leg. Paprika was able to have surgery to remove the damaged part of her jaw and soon she was feeling much better.

“When Paprika first came to JHS, it was difficult for her to eat due to her injury, and she was in pain. We removed the broken part of Paprika’s jaw, and we saw a renewed spirit in her once her pain was gone. We are so thankful that she came to JHS so we could provide her with the help she needed,” said JHS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stan Hill, DVM.

As Paprika recovered, our team discovered that this precious senior pup loved everyone! From kids in our summer camp to newscasters at television studios, Paprika made friends wherever she went.

Paprika

Perhaps the most important friendship of all came when Ingrid stopped by JHS. Last year, Ingrid, who works in hospice care, adopted a dog named Narwhal. It was estimated that Narwhal had less than a year to live, but Ingrid didn’t hesitate to bring her home. When Narwhal’s time on Earth ended, Ingrid decided to come back to JHS and adopt another senior dog to honor her previous JHS pup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ingrid was drawn to Paprika, and it was evident to everyone that this was meant to be. Paprika is now loved and adored in her new home.

Paprika and Ingrid

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Paprika’s recovery and adoption is just one example of compassion at work in our community. Donations made to the Jacksonville Humane Society made it possible for JHS to provide the necessary care for Paprika to recover and find a new family,” said JHS in a news release.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, the world’s largest day of giving, donations made on this day will be doubled.

“No matter the size of the donation, every dollar makes a difference for pets and people in our community,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “A commitment to compassion, whether it be adopting a pet, volunteering your time, or sending a gift, is an act of lifesaving for dogs like Paprika.”

Those looking to donate during the double match period are encouraged to visit jaxhumane.org/donate or call 904-725-8766 during business hours.

Donations can also be made in person at the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.