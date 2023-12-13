Local

Parents angry over 'Krampus' showed in Clay County classroom

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County parent isn’t happy with her child’s elementary school. She said a teacher showed a clip of “Krampus” -- a mythical holiday demon.

That parent said a scary video of the movie was shown to students in a music class.

The parent, who asked not to be identified, fearing retribution, claims she called the school’s principal who laughed and said it wasn’t a big deal.

“I think they should’ve gotten the parent’s permission.”

Action News spoke with Brian Coleman, who has grandchildren who attend the school. He said he doesn’t agree with the decision the teacher made to show the video clip.

