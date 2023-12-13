Parents angry over 'Krampus' showed in Clay County classroom

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County parent isn’t happy with her child’s elementary school. She said a teacher showed a clip of “Krampus” -- a mythical holiday demon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That parent said a scary video of the movie was shown to students in a music class.

The parent, who asked not to be identified, fearing retribution, claims she called the school’s principal who laughed and said it wasn’t a big deal.

“I think they should’ve gotten the parent’s permission.”

Action News spoke with Brian Coleman, who has grandchildren who attend the school. He said he doesn’t agree with the decision the teacher made to show the video clip.

Watch CBS47 and FOX30 at 6 p.m. for more on this story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.