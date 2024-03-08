Parents at school on Beach Blvd concerned with traffic as students cross busy intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents at River City Science Academy (RCSA) are concerned about students crossing a busy intersection on Beach Blvd before and after school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One parent tells Action News Jax she wants the school to do something before a student gets hit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’ve almost seen dozens of kids get smacked,” says Sandra Willis.

Willis has two children who attend RCSA.

Willis says she is concerned with students having to cross a very busy intersection.

“The children are running across the road trying to get to the other side either going to school or coming from school and it’s like the people aren’t stopping for them,” said Willis.

ORIGINAL STORY: Action News Jax Investigates: Crosswalk concerns in front of River City Science Academy

The speed limit in the area where RCSA is 45 miles an hour and this stretch of road has a constant flow of traffic.

Today, we saw very young kids crossing the road, Willis says this intersection scares her, and she can only imagine what a child is thinking when they are trying to cross.

“I’ve seen people literally do U-turns over that median going into Beach Blvd, right in front of that school. I’ve seen kids, they don’t get to the stop light, and they will run across the street to that median,” said Willis.

Now Willis wants something done about this before a child is seriously hurt.

RELATED: Action News Jax Investigates: Parents say crossing situation at Jacksonville school is dangerous

“Police officers coming up there and holding up the light or a crossing guard would be great to have over there or just to have a school zone, that’s a big thing,” said Willis.

We did reach out to RCSA for comment on this, but we’ve yet to hear back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.