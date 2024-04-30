Local

Party like it’s Cinco De Mayo; tickets still available for the yearly celebration on the Riverfront

Tickets are running low so get your today.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are running out for Jacksonville’s Cinco De Mayo celebration.

Duval De Mayo starts at noon next Sunday -- it’s being held on the Riverfront downtown.

Event organizers said there will be live music, street corn and churro stations, and more than 25 places to find some tacos.

Tickets start at $30.

Find out more about the all-day event and how to get tickets by clicking here.

