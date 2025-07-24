‘Passport Saturday’ returns August 2 at St. Augustine Judicial Center

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk’s Office is hosting a Passport Saturday event on August 2, 2025, at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, providing a convenient weekend option for passport applications.

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., allows residents to apply for first-time passports, renewals for passports older than 15 years, and for minors under 16, as well as for those with lost, stolen, or damaged passports. No appointment is necessary, and passport photo services will be available.

The Clerk’s Office will open on the North side of the judicial center to accept and review applications.

Applicants must appear in person, including children, and bring the necessary documentation, such as a government-issued ID, a certified birth certificate, and a previous passport (if applicable).

Routine processing times for passport applications are currently between 4 and 6 weeks, while expedited service takes between 2 and 3 weeks.

Renewal applications using Form DS-82 must be submitted to the U.S. Department of State either online or by mail.

To ensure efficient service, applicants are advised to use black ink, print forms one-sided, and avoid using white-out or crossing out information.

Payments to the U.S. Department of State must be made by personal check, cashier’s check, or money order.