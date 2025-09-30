Paxon graduate named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Heidy Khlaaf, a 2008 graduate of Paxon School for Advanced Studies, has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence for 2025.

Dr. Khlaaf, who serves as the Chief Scientist at the AI Now Institute, was recognized in the ‘Thinkers’ category for her work evaluating the safety and risks of artificial intelligence in critical systems such as nuclear power plants, weapons systems, and healthcare.

“I would say Paxon was definitely pivotal to where I am today,” said Dr. Khlaaf, emphasizing the impact of her early education on her career.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dr. Khlaaf’s work critically examines the use of AI in safety-critical systems, an area she admits was surprising to see recognized by TIME.

She credits her interdisciplinary education at Paxon for shaping her perspective on technology. “One of the most invaluable things that Paxon offered me...was the ability to take many classes that spanned multiple disciplines,” she shared.

She also highlighted the influence of her former AP Art History teacher, Dr. Mai Keisling, who remains a significant figure in her life. “I think she was definitely, by far, one of the most encouraging teachers that I had,” said Dr. Khlaaf.

See her full interview here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.