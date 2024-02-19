PCSO: Body camera video of Putnam Grand Theft arrest, police chase released

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the body camera video of the arrest of Chance Clayton, age 25.

Clayton reportedly fled deputies in a stolen vehicle in Davie on February 16, according to the PCSO.

Deputies then used stop sticks on State Road 100, which disabled the vehicle near State Road 207 and U.S.-17.

Clayton reportedly left the vehicle and ran into a swampy area, leading to a search of the suspect.

After an hour-long search that included two K-9s and a search helicopter, Deputies were able to locate Clayton at a house on Old Cherry Lane.

Clayton was taken into custody without any further incident.

Clayton was charged with 4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of dealing in stolen property, 1 count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, 1 count of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and 1 count of driving with a suspended license.

Clayton was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond. He also has several out-of-county warrants.

Below is the body camera video posted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office release bodycam video of Grand Theft arrest

