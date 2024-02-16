Local

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash at intersection

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is in critical condition after a vehicle hit her late Thursday night.

Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that around midnight, a sedan was traveling on Blanding boulevard, approaching the Youngerman intersection when the light turned green and they began accelerating.

The driver did not see the woman using the crosswalk, and hit her.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

