Pedestrian in critical condition after crash at intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is in critical condition after a vehicle hit her late Thursday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that around midnight, a sedan was traveling on Blanding boulevard, approaching the Youngerman intersection when the light turned green and they began accelerating.

The driver did not see the woman using the crosswalk, and hit her.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.