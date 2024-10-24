Pedestrian hit, killed crossing downtown Jacksonville street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was killed Wednesday night crossing a street in downtown Jacksonville. She was hit at about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Main Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The driver of an SUV was traveling northbound on the road when he struck the pedestrian. “The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. There were no indicators of impairment,” a JSO news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.