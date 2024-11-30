Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car, box truck on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by two vehicles at about 2 a.m. Saturday. He was walking on Philips Highway at Bowdendale Avenue when he was hit by a blue sedan driven by a 37-year-old Jacksonville man and a white Iszuzu box truck driven by a 41-year-old man also of Jacksonville.

“For an unknown reason, the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Philips Highway,” a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

