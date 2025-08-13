Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on US 41 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man from High Springs died early Wednesday morning after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened just after 5 a.m. near Adams Street.

The pedestrian was in the northbound lane when he was struck by a sedan heading north.

The impact pushed him into the southbound lane, where he was hit by a van.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the drivers involved in the crash was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

