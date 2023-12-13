Local

People can now nominate for the Synder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electic Holiday Hero giveaway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nominations are now open for Synder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric’s fifth annual Holiday Heros giveaway contest, which gifts a deserving community member with a new HVAC system valued at over $15,000.

Until Dec. 21, community members can nominate deserving heroes. The ideal candidates include frontline workers like nurses, teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, active military and veterans, or unsung heroes such as tutors or coaches who are actively making a difference in the Jacksonville community.

Synder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric is asking the community to share stories of local heroes in the North Florida area whose contributions deserve to be recognized.

The selected nominee must be a Duval, Clay, St. Johns, or Nassau County resident in need of a new HVAC unit.

Nominations can be made at https://snyderac.com/about-us/snyders-holiday-heroes/.

